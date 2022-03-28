Ghanaian students abroad according to statistics of 2019/20

The number of Ghanaian students pursuing tertiary level studies abroad stood at 17,212 in 2019, the highest value since 2010.

Erudera has collected and analyzed official data and came up with ten top countries that Ghanaian students chose as their study destinations.

According to the of 2019/20, the top ten countries with the most Ghanaian students are:

In the last four years, the United States has experienced a markable increase of 32 percent in the number of students from Ghana; official government statistics have revealed.

By 2017/18, Ghana had 3,213 students pursuing higher education in the US; this number in the academic year 2020/21 increased to 4,229.

Right after Nigeria, Ghana ranked second in Sub-Saharan countries with the most students in the US by the 2019/20 academic year.

At the same time, Ghana was ranked 21 in the list of the world’s countries sending graduate students to the United States. Nearly half of students from Ghana in the US pursue studies at the graduate level, which number also marked a considerable rise of 22 percent during 2019/20.

The United States remains one of the best places to study among international students. Many students have reported that among the main reasons why they prefer to pursue higher education in the US is because of the international reputation the US degrees have as well as a guaranteed successful career.

Other reasons that make the US very desirable for international students are the cultural diversity, research and training opportunities, the unique curriculum, etc.

On the other hand, Ghana is home to 5,718 international students, mainly from Nigeria (2,960), Cameroon (271), Cote d’Ivoire (258), United States (228), & Gabon (205).