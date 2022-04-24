Ghanaian Students Boost ties with China through cultural exchange

The Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana on Saturday held a Chinese speech and performance competition to further boost the cultural exchange between China and Ghana.

The competition, as part of the institute’s activities to mark the UN International Chinese Day which falls on April 20 annually, also served as a platform for many university students in Ghana to display their talents in the Chinese language and culture.

The competition featured a variety of talent shows including Chinese traditional dance, martial arts, and stand-up crosstalk, which won constant applause from the audience of both countries.

Ayawuli Richmond, a contestant and senior student of the university, told Xinhua that the past four years’ experience of learning Chinese bolstered his determination to further study in China and devote himself to a Chinese teaching career.

“Chinese culture is really beautiful, and I want to go to China to experience a different culture. For self-development, I want to become a Chinese teacher to promote the Chinese culture in Ghana,” he said.

Chu Beijuan, Chinese dean of the institute, spoke highly of the Ghanaian contestants’ performances, saying many of the students worked very hard on the Chinese language behind the scene and they have made obvious progress.

“The importance of Chinese can never be underestimated in Ghana because of the strong bilateral relationship between China and Ghana, and also because there are many Chinese enterprises in the country willing to create jobs for students, especially students who study Chinese,” Chu said, adding that the institute will continue serving as a platform to more Chinese firms looking for young Ghanaian talents.

According to her, the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana established in 2013 has enrolled about 40,000 students, which played an important role in boosting cultural exchanges between the two countries. Enditem