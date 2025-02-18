Ghanaian Students’ Exodus: Survey Highlights Workforce Readiness Crisis in Africa

A striking 73% of Ghanaian students plan to leave Africa after completing their education, according to a groundbreaking survey by the African Leadership University (ALU), underscoring deepening concerns over “brain drain” and the alignment of higher education with economic needs.

The 2025 Africa Workforce Readiness Survey, which polled nearly 8,000 employers and students across nine African nations, reveals a stark disconnect between Ghanaian employers’ expectations and graduates’ preparedness, alongside waning confidence in the continent’s economic future.

Ghana’s results stand out for their contradictions. While 99% of students intend to pursue higher education—a near-universal aspiration—only 40% plan to study within Africa, the lowest rate among surveyed countries. Even fewer, just 27%, envision staying on the continent post-graduation, second only to Côte d’Ivoire’s 19%. This exodus coincides with employer skepticism: only 38% of Ghanaian businesses believe new graduates can drive growth, with 78% citing brain drain as a critical threat to Africa’s development.

The survey exposes a mismatch in priorities. Seventy-one percent of Ghanaian employers urge universities to prioritize leadership development, while nearly half call for enhanced technical training and mentorship programs. Yet students rank work experience as their top criterion for choosing schools (62%), followed by acquiring skills to pursue passions (34%). Popular career sectors like engineering, banking, and technology reflect youth ambitions, but employers report gaps: 13% note a lack of entrepreneurial skills among hires, while analytical thinking and communication abilities top their wishlists.

“Higher education must bridge the gap between classrooms and boardrooms,” said ALU CEO Veda Sunassee. “Africa’s potential hinges on equipping youth with leadership, problem-solving, and real-world collaboration skills.”

Both employers and students express unease about the future. Just 41% of Ghanaian businesses feel optimistic about Africa’s economy—third lowest after Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa—while 56% of students share cautious hope. Over half of students fear a lack of jobs post-graduation, and 32% worry about inadequate experience. Artificial intelligence amplifies concerns: 35% of students view AI as a career threat, and 61% of employers predict it will reduce job opportunities, though some see potential for innovation.

ALU’s recommendations urge universities to overhaul curricula, emphasizing soft skills, technical training, and partnerships with employers for internships or apprenticeships. Public-private collaborations to fund programs and infrastructure are deemed critical, alongside ongoing assessments to track progress in closing skills gaps.

The findings arrive as Africa’s youth population surges, with the continent projected to house one-third of the global workforce by 2100. For Ghana, balancing educational reform, economic revitalization, and retention of talent emerges as a defining challenge. Without swift action, the survey warns, the promise of a demographic dividend risks dissolving into a crisis of unmet potential.

“This isn’t just about degrees—it’s about creating ecosystems where young Africans can thrive locally,” Sunassee emphasized. “The time to act is now.”