Ghanaian Students offered Lincoln University Scholarships

Lincoln University in the United Kingdom has offered a scholarship package worth 5,000 pounds for each Ghanaian and students of Regent University College of Science and Technology, (RUCST) Ghana to pursue post-graduate programmes.

Ghanaian students who are not students of Regent University will need a recommendation from the University to apply for the scholarship opportunity at Lincoln University.

Dr David Rugara, the Head of International Partnerships, Lincoln International Business School, University of Lincoln, announced this at a press briefing during a working visit to Regent University in Accra.

The Regent University College of Science and Technology on October 8, 2021, signed a virtual Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Lincoln, to promote education, research, and cultural understanding between the two institutions of higher learning.

The agreement provides the framework for a Research and Professional Development Grant to be established, in collaboration with the Lincoln International Business School.

It covers staff exchange, where a staff member from Regent University College of Science and Technology would be fully sponsored by Lincoln International Business School to visit the University of Lincoln as part of professional development.

Dr Rugara said the visit to Ghana was to foster the relationship they signed with Regent University and help nurture the skills and talents of the students to be creative in finding solutions to problems.

He said the University of Lincoln was among others, ranked second in the UK for Chemistry out of 52 institutions, fourth for Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure out of 47 institutions, ninth for Geography and Environmental Science out of 68 institutions.

Dr Rugara said Lincoln University had created an inclusive curriculum and committed to fostering a global mindset to achieve competencies for students.

Dr Paul Igwe, Regional Academic Lead, West and East Africa, Lincoln International Business School, University of Lincoln, said the University shared the same vision with RUCST of developing the entrepreneurial mindset of students to be productive in their various fields.

He said the University was poised to give students a career focus by giving them the opportunity to be critical thinkers to solving global challenges.

Professor Ernest Ofori Asamoah, President, RUCST, said the University prepared graduates to take charge of their destinies and the nation, stressing, “we give more than a degree and a certificate, but empowers individuals to become people of influence, to impact generations.”

He said the University’s focus was to build the mindset of students through innovative teaching and learning, using a problem-based learning model, as well as bridging the gap between academia and industry.

That, he explained, was done through research topics from the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and scaling up their internship programme for hands-on experience on the field.

The Professor announced that the University was selected among 14 institutions in Africa and the only institution from Ghana to host a Malaria Research Project.

The project, he said, was the second phase which started in January 2019 and trained masters’ students in epidemiology.