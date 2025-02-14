Ghanaian Students Shift Focus Toward High-Demand Careers – Report Reveals

A new report from ApplyBoard, the leading international student mobility technology platform, shows that Ghanaian students are increasingly aligning their study preferences with sectors that promise strong career prospects.

The analysis, which examined search trends across Canada, the US, and the UK, indicates a significant rise in interest in healthcare programs and STEM fields, as students adapt to evolving global workforce demands amid major policy shifts in 2024.

According to the report, health-related searches among Ghanaian students have surged over the past year. In Canada, 21% of searches now target healthcare programs—a five-percentage-point increase from the previous year. Similarly, in the United States, interest in health programs has risen to 20%, while in the United Kingdom, health-related searches account for 22% of overall queries, marking a six-point increase. These trends come as global forecasts predict a severe shortage of healthcare professionals, with Canada expecting a deficit of 78,000 doctors and 117,600 nurses by 2031, and the UK poised to create 349,000 new healthcare jobs by 2035.

The report also highlights robust growth in STEM fields. In the US, science programs made up 15.6% of all searches by Ghanaian students, while engineering attracted 17.4%. In the UK, searches in the Engineering and Technology category reached 15.5%, aligning with projections for an 8% growth in the IT sector over the next decade. These figures reflect a broader trend of students gravitating toward areas that offer sustainable career opportunities in competitive global markets.

Notably, the appeal of the United Kingdom as a study destination has rebounded sharply, with searches from Ghanaian students doubling in 2024 compared to the previous year. This recovery is seen as a positive signal for the UK’s efforts to overcome recent policy-driven application declines, with early indicators suggesting that Ghanaian students could play a pivotal role in boosting international enrollments in the coming year.

The findings underscore how Ghanaian students are recalibrating their education choices in response to significant policy changes and the demands of an evolving job market. As the global landscape shifts, these trends highlight a proactive approach by students to secure positions in high-growth sectors, ensuring that their education is closely aligned with future career opportunities.