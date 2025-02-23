Ghanaian Students Shine at Maurya Education’s STEM Exhibition, Paving Path for Innovation

In a lively display of ingenuity, students aged 7 to 15 took center stage at the Fijai Assembly Hall last week, demonstrating cutting-edge projects like self-sensing trash bins, robotic cars, and automated tricycles during Maurya Education’s STEM exhibition.

The event, themed “Education Made Practical: The Role of STEM,” marked the culmination of an 18-year initiative designed to position Ghanaian youth as contenders in the global tech race.

Held on February 20, 2025, the exhibition underscored a community-wide push to bridge educational gaps through hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) training. Girish Gurbani, Managing Director of Maurya Education, emphasized the urgency of equipping children with practical skills. “If we don’t invest in our children now, Ghana risks falling behind in 10 to 15 years,” he warned, pointing to rapid global advancements in automation and artificial intelligence.

Students from schools like Western Royal Montessori School showcased projects built using robotics, coding, and machine learning—tools rarely accessible in many Ghanaian classrooms. One participant, speaking anonymously, described the program as a gateway to engineering: “By the time you reach tertiary education, you’re already prepared. STEM isn’t just about building robots; it’s about solving real problems.”

Despite hurdles like high material costs, Gurbani announced partnerships with Indian organizations to supply schools with free STEM kits, a move applauded by educators. Collaborations with local leaders, including George Effah (Western Regional Director of Education) and Wisdom Kumah (National Schools Inspectorate Authority), further highlighted the program’s community-driven approach. Media outlets like Connect FM amplified the event, ensuring broader public engagement.

Parents and teachers left the exhibition with palpable optimism. Many echoed Gurbani’s belief that “the future is STEM,” recognizing its potential to nurture creativity and critical thinking. For a nation grappling with brain drain and resource gaps, the initiative offers a glimmer of hope—a chance to cultivate homegrown innovators who could one day reverse the tide.

As Ghana strides toward a tech-centric future, the real test lies in sustaining this momentum. Will partnerships and political will translate into lasting change? For now, the answer seems to rest in the hands of the young minds already building it—one sensor, one code, and one robot at a time.