Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson looks at grabbing his first medal

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson told Xinhua in an interview Wednesday that he expects a good start in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old, who would compete in the 100m butterfly event, said, “I have prepared very well and want to start on a bright note and advance to the next stage.”

Abeiku, who also specializes in the 50m freestyle, said having a good beginning would boost his confidence as he is also looking forward to his first Olympic medal.

“I am motivated to do well, and winning an Olympic medal in Tokyo would be historic,” said Abeiku.

Abeiku competed for Ghana at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and holds the national records in 13 disciplines.

He also became the first Ghanaian swimmer to compete at the Olympics when he represented the country at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Enditem