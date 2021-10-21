Ghanaian teachers are among the best in the world -Dr Adutwum

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has observed that Ghanaian teachers are among the best trained and dedicated in the world.

The Minister attributed the recent winning of international awards and nominations of some Ghanaian teachers by international agencies recently as a testimony to this feat and pledged the Government’s preparedness to continue improving the welfare of all teachers in the country.

Dr Adutwum made the observation when a delegation from the National Teaching Council (NTC) paid a courtesy call on him in Accra on Tuesday.

The courtesy call which was led by the Registrar of NTC, Dr Christian Addae Poku, was aimed at introducing 43-year old Senior High School Teacher Mr Evans Odei, who has been shortlisted for the top 10 Global Teachers Awards slated for November this year, to the Education Minister.

The candidate, who is a mathematics teacher at the Achimota SHS in Accra, was adjudged the overall best teacher for the SHS category by the Ghana Teacher Prize last year.

Exhortation

Dr Adutwum in a short exhortation, lauded the candidate, saying “congratulations, you have made the nation proud with this achievement”

He assured him of the Government’s support as he went into the final bit of the contest slated for 10th November 2021.

The Registrar of NTC, Dr Addae Poku, in his opening remarks, lauded the Minister for his unflinching support to the NTC and other national education programmes.

Mr Evans Odei, thanked the Minister and other stakeholders for their various roles and dedication to the development of education in the country.

He pledged to work extra hard to win the final award in November.

The candidate appealed to all teachers to show more dedication towards their work by going the extra mile, reading wide beyond the classroom.

Background

The National Teaching Council which has been organising the Ghana National Teacher Prize since 2018 on which platform the top 10 teachers for the year compete at the various teacher awards at the international level.

For this, the nation has seen some remarkable laurels as some of the teachers have won prizes abroad.

The nominee who has been teaching for the past 21 years taught Mathematics and pre-technical subjects for four years before pursuing a degree course in mathematics at the University of Cape Coast.

Mr Odei who now teaches at the Achimota Senior High School taught mathematics at the Swedru School of Business for the past 13 years.

Innovations

Notable among the innovations he has brought into the teaching field are compilation of Mathematics topics in both core and elective maths into power points for presentations in class.

He adds pictures and videos in his presentations to make the teaching and learning of the subject pragmatic and full of fun for his students.

He has self-recorded videos of himself as he presents lessons on google classroom and on YouTube for free use by people across the globe.