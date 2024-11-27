Ghanaian Teachers Encouraged to Apply for the 2025 Global Teacher Prize

The Varkey Foundation has opened applications for the prestigious Global Teacher Prize, which offers a $1 million award to an exceptional educator.

Following the success of Ghana’s Sister Zeph, the most recent winner, teachers from across the country are encouraged to apply and showcase their inspiring contributions to the education sector.

The Global Teacher Prize, supported by UNESCO and GEMS Education, is the world’s largest prize of its kind and celebrates the critical role teachers play in shaping the future. Sister Zeph, who founded a school for underprivileged children at the age of 13, recently received the award during a ceremony at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris. Reflecting on her own journey, she urged fellow Ghanaian educators to apply.

“Throughout Ghana, there are countless inspiring teachers who have dedicated their lives to empowering students,” said Sister Zeph. “This is why teachers will always matter. I encourage them to apply for this prize, and for parents and students to nominate those educators who have made a profound difference in their communities.”

The prize highlights the transformative power of teachers worldwide, with a focus on their efforts to address local challenges, foster global citizenship, and innovate within the classroom. Lisa Crausby, Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, noted the significant impact teachers have on young people, saying, “Every day, teachers uplift and nurture the minds of future generations, building a brighter, more hopeful world.”

The Global Teacher Prize was established to spotlight the pivotal role of education in solving global challenges such as inequality, climate change, and technological disruption. Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize and Chairman of the Varkey Foundation, emphasized, “We want to honor educators who are leading the way in building a better future. We encourage all inspiring teachers in Ghana to step forward and apply.”

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, Stefania Giannini, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of investing in teachers to build a just and sustainable future. “Teachers shape not only the next generation but the future of our societies,” she said.

Ghana has an impressive track record with the Global Teacher Prize. Eric Asomani Asante, an ICT teacher, was a Top 10 finalist in 2023, while Evans Odei, a mathematics teacher, earned a spot among the Top 10 in 2021. Other Ghanaian educators, including Robert Gbari Gariba and Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku, have also been shortlisted in previous years.

The prize is open to teachers who work with children aged 5 to 18 in compulsory schooling, as well as those teaching early years, part-time, or online. Teachers must be committed to the profession for the next five years and spend at least 10 hours per week teaching. The prize evaluates applicants based on their innovative teaching practices, ability to overcome local challenges, and contributions to the broader community.

Interested teachers can apply online at www.globalteacherprize.org before the application deadline on December 9, 2024. The shortlist of Top 50 nominees and the Top 10 finalists will be announced in 2025, with the winner selected by the Global Teacher Prize Academy.

To participate in the conversation or nominate a teacher, follow @TeacherPrize on social media.