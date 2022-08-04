Ghanaian-Togolese songstress Abi Monage releases ‘La BossChic’

Ghanaian-Togolese songstress Abi Monage has released La BossChic, her latest single to satiate her yearning fans.

Produced by BigBrain and Rany, La BossChic largely rendered in French weaves a story touching on affluence, beauty and class.

Abi Monage born Abigail Broohm Armstrong caught the attention of music lovers with her maiden single ‘Sugar’ in 2019. She’s not looked back, becoming a notable francophone artiste.

The 25-year-old by the release of La BossChic seeks to cement her position as a bankable hitmaker.

La BossChic is sure to register a long presence on the roster of DJs at parties, clubs and even family celebrations.

source: Richmond Addy