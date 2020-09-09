The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on Wednesday urged the newly-elected Chairman for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ghanian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resolve all trade-related issues within the sub-region.

“Given the wealth of experience, knowledge and exemplary leadership coupled with his full awareness of the challenges facing the community, we are confident that as a leader of ECOWAS and also the host of the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he would use his good offices to ensure that the rules of engagements in these protocols are strictly applied in solving all trade-related matters,” according to a statement released by GUTA.

Akufo-Addo was elected to chair ECOWAS at the 57th Summit of the Community on Monday in Niamey, capital of Niger.

GUTA has had long-standing trade hostilities with Nigerian traders undertaking their commercial activities in the cities of Accra and Kumasi since 2007.

The speakers of Ghana’s Parliament and the House of Representatives in Nigeria had bilateral discussions last week in which they agreed to establish a “friendship act” to resolve the trade disagreements.