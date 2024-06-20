Ghanaian Travelers Exempt from eTA Fees to Kenya

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghanaian travelers to Kenya will no longer be required to pay Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) fees.

This development comes as a result of the visa-free regime agreement between Ghana and Kenya. In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the Ministry stated, “The Republic of Kenya, in recognition of the existing visa-free regime agreement between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Ghana, has informed that Ghanaian travelers will now be issued an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) free of charge upon application for travel to Kenya.”

Ghanaians planning to travel to Kenya are advised to submit their eTA applications through the official website, etakenya.go.ke, before their departure. The Ministry emphasized the importance of this new development and encouraged the traveling public to take note.

What is the Kenya eTA?

The Kenya eTA is an electronic travel authorization required for visa-exempt visitors entering Kenya for tourism purposes. Travelers must apply for the eTA online, and once approved, they receive their eTA confirmation electronically. A valid eTA is necessary to board the flight; if the eTA is expired or doesn’t match the traveler’s passport information, boarding will not be permitted.

Approval Time for Kenyan eTA

Most eTA applications are processed within 10 business days. However, processing times are not guaranteed, so travelers are advised to submit their applications as early as possible.