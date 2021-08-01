Ghanaian triple jumper Nadia Eke Set for Retirement

Ghana’s triple jumper Nadia Eke told Xinhua on Saturday that she will end her 15-year sports career after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“The 2020 Olympics is the last competition for me. I will concentrate on other things outside sports,” she said after failing in her three jumps on Friday in Tokyo 2020.

Nadia had an impressive career especially on the African stage as she won silver at the 2014 African Championships and bronze in the 2015 African Games.

She also won gold at the 2016 African Championships and served as Ghana’s flag bearer at her first Olympic Games in Tokyo. Enditem