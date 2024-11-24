Monday, November 25, 2024
    Ghanaian TV Presenter Granted Bail After Arrest Over Election Misinformation

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, has been granted bail by the Ghana Police Service following his arrest on Saturday, 23 November, over allegations of spreading false information that could potentially disrupt Ghana’s upcoming general elections.

    The arrest followed accusations that Asiedu, on 22 November, published misleading statements encouraging voters to cast their ballots for presidential candidates on separate days, a violation of Ghana’s electoral laws. The Ghana Police Service cited the presenter’s comments, which rapidly circulated on social media, as “false and likely to disturb the public peace.” Police officials stressed that such misinformation could cause confusion among voters and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

    According to Ghana’s electoral laws, voting for all presidential and parliamentary candidates must take place on the same day. The police have flagged Asiedu’s remarks as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, raising concerns about their potential to disrupt the electoral process.

    The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) also condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of disseminating accurate and official information during the election period to ensure a peaceful and orderly process. The NCCE urged the public to rely on official sources for electoral updates and information.

    The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to ensuring a peaceful election and issued a stern warning to media personnel about the consequences of spreading unverified information.

    Asiedu has been granted bail under the condition that he reports to the police periodically as investigations continue into the matter. Authorities are focused on determining the intent behind his statements and assessing the broader impact of his actions on the electoral process.

