Ghanaian University Lecturers Criticize Mahama’s Proposal to Review Free SHS Policy

A group of university lecturers in Ghana have strongly opposed former President John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, accusing him of promoting elitism in education.

The lecturers, who have launched a campaign to protect the existing Free SHS system, argue that Mahama’s plan to introduce a tiered system, with higher fees for certain schools, would undermine the accessibility of education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. They believe the proposal would further widen the gap between rich and poor students and hinder the original goals of the policy.

In an interview on Bankam FM 95.1 in Jukwa, Central Region, on Friday, 22 November 2024, the university dons explained that Mahama’s suggested modifications would create a system where only those who can afford higher fees could access the best schools, leaving many students from economically disadvantaged areas at a disadvantage.

Dr. Frank Bannor, a development economist and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), described Mahama’s plan as “elitism in its purest form.” He argued that the Free SHS policy, which was implemented in 2017 by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, was designed to make secondary education accessible to all children in Ghana, regardless of their financial background. Dr. Bannor warned that Mahama’s proposal could reverse the progress made in creating a more equitable education system.

Professor Isaac Boadi, Dean of the Faculty of Finance and Accounting at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), echoed these concerns, calling the Free SHS policy one of the most significant social interventions in Ghana. He argued that Mahama’s proposed changes would roll back these gains and potentially deny many students the opportunity to access secondary education.

Both lecturers stressed the importance of maintaining the Free SHS policy in its current form, ensuring that every Ghanaian child, regardless of their socioeconomic background, has access to quality education. They also urged Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who they believe would protect and improve the program.

The debate over Mahama’s proposal has sparked heated discussions, with supporters of the Free SHS policy urging that it be preserved as an inclusive and accessible system for all students.