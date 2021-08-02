Ghanaian university teachers stage strike over worsening conditions

Public university teachers in Ghana on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over poor conditions of service.

Charles Marfo, national president of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), told local media that the decision to embark on an industrial strike was borne out of the government’s refusal to heed calls by the association to improve the worsening conditions of service of the university teachers across the country.

He said the association was not happy with the way the authorities had been dragging their feet on negotiations concerning the welfare of the teachers, which started two years ago.

“We write on behalf of the National Executive Committee of UTAG to inform and/or remind you of the intended strike action of UTAG,” read a statement issued earlier by UTAG. “By this notice, all campuses are to withdraw all teaching and related activities namely teaching, examinations, invigilation, marking of examination scripts, processing of examination results, etc. from Aug. 2 until further notice.” Enditem