Ghanaian Vedic Astrologer and Palmist Devarishi Das provides 2025 forecast following his annual prayers

On December 31, 2024, Ghanaian Vedic Priest, Astrologer, and Palmist His Grace Devarishi Das Asamoah, along with the esteemed Indian Yogi Laxminarayan Karanth (Lokanath Gaura Prabhu), conducted the annual homa (fire sacrifice) aimed at bestowing blessings and protection for the nation and its individuals.

The highly anticipated ceremony attracted participants from the Volta region and beyond, drawing individuals from various religious backgrounds. Dressed in white wrappers and everyday clothing, attendees gathered around the lit fire while the officiating priest, H. G. Devarishi Das, prepared them mentally and spiritually for the prayers. After his preparations, Laxminarayan Karanth took over, performing powerful mantras to complete the process.

The Ghana Police Service provided security to ensure peace and order. Patrons were treated to prasad, a sumptuous food that has been offered on the altar and prayed over.

A notable aspect of this ancient ritual was that it did not involve the killing of animals or any practices associated with blood, which could invite negative repercussions for participants. Instead, the ceremony centered on fruits, grains, and the recitation of auspicious mantras.

“In contrast to those who consult dubious spiritualists who may instruct them to bring or sacrifice animals and use unclean items, our approach is different. We rely on fresh fruits, grains, and powerful mantras to break physical and spiritual chains that afflict individuals” he said with a deep sense of assurance.

Regarding the new year, Devarishi Das, who also serves as a life coach to several celebrities, stated that 2025 promises significant blessings, albeit with challenges. “There will be adversaries, but the blessings will outweigh them. What everyone needs to do is seek protection, and that’s where I come in,” he said.

Devarishi Das also offers personalized forecasts for those interested in learning what the year may hold for them concerning business, love life, health, and potential dangers, along with remedies to prevent or alleviate any adverse outcomes.

Each year, hundreds and thousands of people from diverse backgrounds and faiths gather at the sacred site in Battor-Mepe in the Volta region to take part in this special event. Devarishi is well-known for his active presence on Facebook and can be contacted via call or WhatsApp at: 024 804 7611 / 024 838 2819 / 0556960714.