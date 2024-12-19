Ghanaian Vedic Priest Devarishi Das shares insights and forecasts following elections in Ghana

Ghanaian Vedic Priest, Astrologer, and Palmist, His Grace Devarishi Das Asamoah, is poised to share insights on the events surrounding the general elections in Ghana, including their implications for the future of the nation.

Deeply committed to the welfare of Ghana, this well-traveled Vedic Priest organized special prayers known as Homa (fire sacrifices) in 2022 to intercede for the nation amid inexplicable fire outbreaks and natural disasters identified through astrological revelations.

According to H. G. Devarishi Das, who is also a sought-after Life Coach and Pranic Healer, the universe undergoes periodic revolutions, necessitating purging for every nation, including Ghana.

He notes that something mystical occurred in the higher realms, contributing to the peaceful election process. “This election was not about persuasive messages from the opposition or poor governance by the incumbent. The opposition simply needed to win to ensure stability, peace, and progress for the country. For mystics like myself, we view this as a victory for the nation, rather than just for the opposition party,” he explained.

Devarishi, who is very active on Facebook, emphasized that a peaceful atmosphere would not exist if the incumbent party had prevailed: “It would have been bloody,” he revealed.

Looking ahead to next year, he anticipates further challenges at a subtle level and is prepared to conduct another powerful prayer for both individuals and the nation as a whole.

This time, Devarishi revealed to ace broadcaster, Ohemaa Woyeje, that he has invited esteemed Indian Yogi Laxminarayan Karanth (Lokanath Gaura Prabhu) to assist him. Laxminarayan brings over three decades of experience in palm reading, forecasting, healing, and protective practices.

“As usual, we will invoke Agni, the fire deity, along with other heavenly deities for protection and blessings for 2025. We will cleanse all four gates of the country through this purification prayer. Laxminarayan has supported both ordinary individuals and notable figures over the years,” Devarishi assured.

Every year, hundreds and thousands of people from diverse backgrounds and religious sects gather at the sacred location in Battor-Mepe in the Volta region to participate in this special event.

The media and the public are encouraged to look forward to this special ceremony on December 31, 2024. Call or WhatsApp for directions to the location on: 024 804 7611/024 838 2819/024 368 7739.