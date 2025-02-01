Ghanaian VP Calls for Accelerated Action on African Free Trade Agenda

Ghanaian Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on African leaders to fast-track the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to ensure its benefits reach both current and future generations.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) in Accra on Thursday, Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the transformative potential of the AfCFTA in driving economic integration and prosperity across the continent.

The APD, an annual conference organized by the Africa Prosperity Network, serves as a platform for leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to brainstorm strategies for leveraging the AfCFTA to achieve sustainable development. This year’s event attracted around 4,000 participants, both in person and online, reflecting the growing interest in Africa’s economic integration agenda.

Opoku-Agyemang described the AfCFTA as more than just a theoretical concept, calling it a “lifeline to our collective future.” She stressed that by dismantling trade barriers and creating a single continental market, Africa can unlock vast economic opportunities, generate employment for its youth, and lift millions out of poverty. “Integration is not just a theoretical concept. It is a lifeline to our collective future. By breaking down barriers and creating a single market, we can unlock immense opportunities, create jobs for our youth, and lift millions out of poverty,” she said.

The vice president highlighted the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in driving economic growth under the AfCFTA framework, noting that the initiative has the potential to connect people and markets across the continent. She urged leaders to champion the initiative and take decisive action to ensure its success. “I call on all of us as leaders to embrace, champion, and expand the initiative because the success of the single market depends on our collective will and decisive action,” she said.

Opoku-Agyemang also encouraged participants at the APD to collaborate and exchange ideas to advance the continent’s integration agenda. “As we engage in today’s sessions, I encourage all of us to collaborate, to exchange ideas, and to push Africa closer to a fully integrated market,” she added.

The AfCFTA, which officially launched in 2021, is the largest free trade area in the world by the number of participating countries, with 54 of the 55 African Union member states having signed the agreement. It aims to create a single market for goods and services, facilitate the free movement of businesspeople and investments, and ultimately boost intra-African trade, which currently accounts for just 16% of the continent’s total trade.

Despite its ambitious goals, the AfCFTA faces challenges, including infrastructure gaps, regulatory hurdles, and the need for political will to implement necessary reforms. The APD seeks to address these challenges by fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders.

As the conference continues over the next three days, participants are expected to explore innovative solutions to accelerate the AfCFTA’s implementation and ensure its benefits are felt across the continent. With leaders like Opoku-Agyemang advocating for decisive action, there is renewed hope that Africa’s vision of a prosperous, integrated future is within reach.