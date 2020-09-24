Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the robust diplomatic relations between Ghana and China.

The vice president also reiterated on Wednesday that Ghana was committed to deepening the friendship between the two countries.

In his keynote address via video conferencing, during an online symposium to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ghana and China, Bawumia said the relationship between the two countries had been nurtured and strengthened by successive Ghanaian and Chinese leaders.

“Under the distinguished leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Chinese President, our relations have become more robust and diverse, touching practically all conceivable spheres of development, especially in trade and investment, culture and education,” Bawumia added.

The symposium was organized by the Chinese embassy in Ghana in conjunction with the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Ghana diplomatic relations.

China and Ghana established diplomatic relations in July 1960, with the two standing by each other through thick and thin over the decades.

The Chinese government has been at the forefront of providing support in terms of medical supplies and knowledge transfer for Ghana during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Enditem