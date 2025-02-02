Ghanaian Woman Calls Out Estranged Husband After Nine Years of Neglect

A Ghanaian woman, Ahwenepa Nancy, has taken to TikTok to publicly call out her husband, Mr. Henry Appiah, who allegedly abandoned her and their two children nine years ago.

In an emotional plea, Nancy shared photos of their past together and issued a 24-hour ultimatum for him to reach out, threatening to escalate the matter if he fails to respond.

Nancy recounted how her husband left Ghana in 2016, promising to return after a two-week work-related training trip to India. However, he never came back and has since cut off all communication, blocking her on every platform. At the time of his departure, the couple had two young children—a two-year-old and a six-month-old—who have now grown up without ever seeing their father.

“We are legally married. We got married at the ICGC Royal Temple in Kumasi,” Nancy stated in her TikTok video. “It’s been nine years, and you have neglected your responsibilities. I am giving you 24 hours; if I don’t hear from you, it will unfold.”

Her story has since gone viral, drawing widespread sympathy and outrage from social media users. Many have expressed support for Nancy, urging her to take legal action to hold her husband accountable for his abandonment.

In a follow-up post, Nancy revealed that her husband is now living in Germany, where he has remarried a white woman and has two children with her. This revelation has further fueled public anger, with many condemning Mr. Appiah for allegedly starting a new family while neglecting his legal wife and children in Ghana.

The case has sparked a broader conversation about the challenges faced by women in similar situations, particularly in cultures where legal recourse for spousal abandonment is often difficult to navigate. Nancy’s decision to speak out has been praised as an act of courage, with many urging her to seek justice through the appropriate legal channels.

As the 24-hour ultimatum ticks away, the public is eagerly watching to see whether Mr. Appiah will respond or if Nancy will follow through on her promise to escalate the matter. Her story serves as a stark reminder of the emotional and financial toll that abandonment can have on families and highlights the need for stronger legal protections for women and children in such situations.

For now, Nancy’s TikTok posts have become a rallying cry for accountability, with many hoping her bravery will inspire others in similar circumstances to speak out and seek justice.