Ghanaian workers have been encouraged to get vaccinated as it is a key intervention in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Samuel Kweku Doughan, the Western Regional Trades Union Secretary, said the vaccination was an effective means of boosting one’s immunity against the virus and would enable the Ghanaian worker to stay active and work to contribute to the development and economic recovery process.

He tasked workers to ensure that the government’s economic recovery plan was achieved by working very hard.

Mr Doughan was speaking at the 2021 Western Regional May Day celebration held at GNAT Hall in Fijai in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on the theme: “Economic Recovery in an era of COVID-19:The Role of Social Partners.”

The celebration did not have the usual pop and fun associated with it due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

He said there were issues of poor housing for workers, delayed salary negotiations, illegal mining and child trafficking, which must be solved to enhance peace at the labour front.

The Regional Secretary, therefore, stressed the need for effective collaboration between the social partners to fast track the economic recovery process.

Mr Charles Thompson, Junior, Chairman for the Regional Council of Labour, said as social partners there was the need to discuss and seek solutions in advancing the economic recovery processes.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, lauded the contribution of organised labour to the development of the country.

He called for more discipline and active involvement in rebuilding the state, adding this was the best time to show resilience.

Some individuals were honoured for their meritorious services to the Union.