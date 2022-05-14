Ghanaian Wrestlers to compete in Africa Championship in Morocco

Ghana has been selected to take part in the senior, under-20 and 17 African Wrestling Championship, which is set to take place in Morocco.

The three Ghanaian wrestlers namely Jemima Ofori Nyarko, Maxwell Amekudzi, and Alhassan Abubakar will compete in the 76kg, 92kg and 74kg respectively.

The team would be accompanied by their Coach Richmond Hammond and the President of the Ghana Wrestling Association, Mr. Nobert Amefu.

The week-long competition would begin from 17- 22 May and would be held in El-Jadida, located along Morocco’s Atlantic coast.

This is a huge boost in the promotion of wrestling in Ghana as this would help make the sport known in the country.

Team Ghana is expected to depart the country on Wednesday, May 18.

The athletes are poised to hoist high the flag of Ghana at the Africa championship.