Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has expressed worry about the brewing laziness in Ghanaians.

According to him, fraudsters have now become fetish priests and Pastors overnight because they’ve seen that the Ghanaian does not want to work but
make more money.

To him, anointing oils and whatever the fetish priest or priestess does cannot make anyone rich but hard work.

“People going for double your money are lazy people, you have a horrible attitude. You think manna will come from heaven. If Agradaa can double money will she be in that small corner? If you look at the number of people going for sika gari, it’s worrying. You see our mindset? We need to
change it.”

He called on the government of Ghana to clamp down on such people who are perpetrating fraud in the country in the name of fetish and been
pastors.

