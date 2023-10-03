Ghanaian youth to benefit from US$100 million-dollar no collateral loan 

A 100-million-dollar loan by SOS Nekotech, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has been launched to give the Ghanaian youth an opportunity to access this no collateral loan to pursue higher education, start businesses, or achieve personal and professional goals.

This forms part of the 25th anniversary celebration of SOS Nekotech

to empower Ghana’s young minds for personal and professional growth.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said the initiative was Nekotech’s commitment towards education and youth development.

To participate in the programme, which started from October 1 and would end on October 15, the youth must register on the NGO’s official website

The programme was out-doored at the inaugural Africa-US Presidential Forum on STEM/AI/MBA, a sideline of the United Nations General Assembly.

Reverend Dr Princess A.K. Ocansey, Executive Chairperson of SOS Global Investments, Nekotech Centre of Excellence and the Readiness College, received the $100 million from Mr Joel Frish, Vice President of Prodigy Finance, United States of America.

“As part of this groundbreaking project, Ghanaian youth will have the unique opportunity to access a $100,000 no collateral loan,” the statement quoted Rev. Dr Ocansey as saying.

Nekotech was offering a $2,500 scholarship for prep school in recognition of the importance of a strong educational foundation, it said.

The 25th-anniversary initiative exemplifies its unwavering dedication to education, youth development, and the future of Ghana.

By extending a helping hand to the next generation, the NGO affirmed its position as a leader in shaping the destiny of Ghana’s youth, the statement said.