Ghanaian youth urged to appreciate the works of St Valentine

Ghanaians, especially the youth, have been urged to study the life of St. Valentine, which include the exhibition of true love and care for the needy and emulate same.

Mr Opoku Agyeman Prempeh, Executive Director, Centre for Moral Education and Development (CEMED), who made the call, said it was important that the youth understood the charitable works of St.Valentine and follow his footsteps as the world observes the Valentine’s Day.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency ahead February 14, which is St. Valentine’s Day, he said the priest stood for good virtues and that should be the reference point of those who appreciated the ideals and philosophy of the Catholic Priest.

St. Valentine, who did not marry nor had children, showed greater love and compassion for the poor and vulnerable people by offering them gifts and other support which helped to improve their living conditions.

He expressed concern that the celebration of valentine had been misinterpreted and misunderstood by some people to mean acts of sexual love and therefore, engage in explicit sexual acts and other negative acts that sought to bring the celebrations into disrepute.

Mr Prempeh pointed out that, the ancient Romans set aside February 14th, which was the Day St. Valentine died, to remember his charitable works and recognise him as someone who had compassion and love for all people.

“The Day was not set aside for people to engage in immoral sexual acts as is seen in Ghana, every year during the St. Valentine’s Day,” he stated.

He said it was important that the Catholic Church would explain the rationale behind the celebration better to enable the youth to understand and appreciate the work of the priest, who dedicated his whole life to the service of the poor and needy in society.