Ghanaians Advised Against Using Mosquito Nets as Trap Doors or Window Screens

Health authorities in the Greater Accra Region have issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid misusing mosquito nets, warning that such practices compromise their effectiveness in preventing malaria.

Madam Eunice Teah Dzagli, Health Promotion Officer at the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate (GARHD), cautioned against the common practice of repurposing Long-Lasting Insecticide-Treated Nets (LLINs) as trap doors or window screens. She explained that exposure to sunlight significantly reduces the potency of the insecticide, rendering the nets ineffective within just three days.

Speaking at a planning meeting ahead of the region’s upcoming LLIN mass distribution campaign, Madam Dzagli noted that while properly used LLINs can remain effective for up to three years, their protection diminishes after roughly 20 washes, especially if not stored and handled correctly.

She stressed the importance of adhering to usage guidelines, reminding households that LLINs are designed to be hung over sleeping areas to provide maximum protection against mosquito bites during nighttime hours.

In support of the campaign, Madam Evelyn Tabi, Deputy Director of Nursing Services at GARHD, announced that a mass household registration exercise will take place from April 9 to 13, 2025, across all 29 districts in the Greater Accra Region. This will be followed by the distribution of LLINs from May 2 to 6.

Madam Tabi further revealed that the Greater Accra Region has been selected as a priority area under Ghana’s malaria elimination programme. The initiative aims to achieve zero malaria transmission within the next three years through intensified public health interventions and community engagement.

Health officials are calling on all residents to actively participate in the upcoming campaign and to use the distributed nets as intended, stressing that proper usage remains one of the most effective ways to combat malaria.