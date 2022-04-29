Ghanaians advised to be responsible citizens

Alhaji Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Executive Director of STAR Ghana Foundation has called on Ghanaians to shy away from fear of being misrepresented and remain resolute to report anomalies against duty bearers who misconduct themselves.

He noted that Ghana did not have an all-convenient environment for people to freely point out ill-happenings without being tagged politically.

He said, “Our political dialogue has been reduced to partisan politics such that people cannot speak out without others reading political meanings into it.”

He, however, urged citizens not to desist from correcting the wrongs in society for fear of getting misinterpreted, and advised them to be active contributors to national dialogues.

Alhaji Amidu made the call at the launch of the STAR Ghana Foundation’s Active Citizenship Strategy report in Tamale, a project aimed at equipping citizens to attain inclusive and developed Ghana.

The report would serve as a working document for the STAR Ghana Foundation for the next five years to enhance the ability of citizens to be more active on national issues.

Alhaji Amidu further called on the citizenry to exert themselves into responsibilities that accompanied the rights of being a citizen to foster unity and speed up the nation’s growth.

He urged the citizenry to emulate the likes of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and members of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society, who fought for the good of the country.

He said, “If you look at our independence and what happened to Dr Kwame Nkrumah and those who stood up with him, you will realise they were active citizens, who were prosecuted, but they won.”

He said “The independence we are enjoying today was a result of the persistence of others. The conditions have not been completely perfect, but we have to persist all the same.”