Ghanaians advised to consume more cocoa products

A Cocoa Ambassador, Madam Mirabel Allassani has entreated Ghanaians to consume more cocoa products as food to derive the potential benefits of the cocoa pods.

She noted that, the cocoa bean was highly nutritious and medicinal with varied functions in the body.

According to her, Ghana was the world’s second largest producer of cocoa yet, majority of the citizenry did not consume cocoa products to encourage farmers to produce more cocoa for a healthy nation.

Madam Allassani who is also the host of “Home Tips” with Mira on Joy News, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

The move formed part of a series on Joy News as an ambassador to promote use of Ghanaian goods and cocoa products in particular.

The Cocoa Ambassador said her knowledge in the consumption of cocoa products followed a documentary she did on chocolate for a company in Ghana and thereafter, she begun to research more about it and how potent it was.

“Ever since, any time I travel to the hinterlands and I have access to cocoa, I bring some few pods home and process it into nibs for consumption”.

She said her production on Home Tips with Mira sought to” intensify education on cocoa to awaken more people to be part in enjoying this super food which is a complete meal on its own”.

Madam Alhassani reminded Ghanaians that cocoa products reduced blood pressure and delayed physical signs of ageing.

“The product is also rich in antioxidants, rich in iron which prevents anemia”, she added.