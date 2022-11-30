Ghanaians advised to lead disciplined lives

Ghanaians have been urged to lead disciplined lives to contribute their quota towards national development.

Nana Kojo Dum IV, Chief of Ochiso-Ajumako in the Central Region made the call during the climax of activities marking his10th anniversary of ascendency to the stool.

He said higher academic laurels, success in business, profession, marriage and indeed every sphere of life could only be achieved through discipline and therefore appealed to all Ghanaians to embrace his call.

He said once there was discipline, people entrusted with resources would ensure their judicious distribution for the benefit of all without recourse to personal benefits or affinity.

On unity, he said since he was enstooled as the chief of the town about 10 years ago, he prayed to God to help him unite his people for development and was glad that he had succeeded in that direction.

A fund raising to support a GHS20,000.00-Nana Kojo Dum iv Educational Support Fund was launched to offer additional support to Junior High School (JHS) children who would gain admission to Senior High Schools (SHS)

As part of activities to mark the anniversary, the youth were sensitized to build their capacity.

Parents were also engaged on the importance of protecting their children especially, the girl-child, to minimize teenage pregnancy.

In addition communal labour was organized to keep the environment clean.

Nana Kojo Dum iv is known in private life as Mr. Richmond Okoaben-Mensah, and is the Ablekuma North Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Greater Accra Region.