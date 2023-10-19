Ghanaians advised to undergo routine medical screenings

To detect any incubating disease and treat it as soon as possible, Ms. Nancy Abedi, a dialysis nurse at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has urged Ghanaians to have routine medical screening.

“If the person is at risk of having any disease. that needs earlier detection and treatment to enhance a better health outcome,” she said and stressed the importance of routine medical health screenings.

Ms. Abedi emphasised the need for Ghanaians to cultivate a culture of visiting health facilities for general screening, noting that screenings are medical tests that doctors perform to check for diseases and health disorders before there are any signs or symptoms.

“Screenings assist in identifying issues early on, when they might be more manageable. It is among the most crucial things you can do for your well-being, Ms. Abedi said.

Ms Abedi was speaking on the subject of “Kidney Disease,” at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! Platform, a project by the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Office to improve health literacy.

The project aims to impact individual health decisions by encouraging conversation on health-related issues and providing a platform for the dissemination of health information.

Every typical adult should participate in health screening sections, according to the IMaH Dialysis Nurse, “whether you feel healthy at all times or have a family history of any disease such as hypertension and diabetes, among others.”

To help keep the body in excellent shape and preserve a healthy physique, Ms. Abedi suggested people over 40 to restrict their intake of salt and sugar and avoid excessive fatty and carbohydrate foods.

She also recommended that health screenings or frequent check-ups be performed at least once or twice a year.

In addition, she counselled everyone to exercise caution when consuming food, saying, “Let us eat a healthy diet to live a healthy life.”

To benefit the body and improve its functionality, Ms. Abedi also urged people to consume a well-balanced diet and drink at least two litres of water each day.