Ghanaians Almost Became Slaves Under Nana Addo’s Regime – Okofo Fire

The harsh economic hardship experienced by Ghanaians under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration has been compared to the slavery of the people in their own country.

The founder and leader of the Great Warriors Fire Chapel, Dr. Okofo Fire, described this in an interview with News Ghana at Agona Swedru in the Central Region after a service to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

According to him, Ghanaians have gone through harsh economic pain for the past eight years as a result of lies, corruption and greed by the current NPP administration, a situation, he said, could only be compared to slavery.

However, he has described the newly re-elected president, John Dramani Mahama as God-sent. Still, he has advised him to make the protection of the environment, especially Ghana’s river bodies his priority, if his government is to succeed.

Dr. Okofo Fire has further advised him not to abandon any uncompleted project, and even revamp those industries established by the county’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, where necessary, to help promote his 24-hour economy policy.

He has again cautioned the incoming Mahama’s NDC administration not to lose sight of the role agriculture plays in the county’s economy, and adopt a system similar to “Operation Feed Yourself” introduced by the erstwhile military ruler Gen. Ignatius Kutu Acheamong to ensure food sufficiency in the country.

Again, he has asked the yet-to-be-sworn president Mahama to place more emphasis on improving Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to offer the youth employable skills ready for the job market and help reduce the rate of unemployment in the county.

Later, he warned president-elect John Dramani Mahama to make it a point to cut costs by reducing the number of ministerial appointees to save the public purse. He also urged John Mahama not to entertain and protect any corrupt officials in his yet-to-be-sworn-in government.