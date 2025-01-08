Ghanaians’ Applause for Burkinabe Leader Reflects Desire for Drastic Change – Professor Gyampo

Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has commented on the surprising reception given to the name of Burkinabe leader Captain Ibrahim Traore during John Dramani Mahama’s investiture.

When Traore’s name was mentioned at the event, it was met with loud applause from the audience, signaling a deeper sentiment among the people of Ghana. Gyampo believes the applause underscores a growing desire for significant change in the country.

The Burkinabe leader, who recently took power in Burkina Faso, has attracted attention for his bold leadership and the changes he has been implementing since taking office. Gyampo suggested that Ghanaians are closely watching these developments and are yearning for similar transformation at home.

In a post shared via social media, Gyampo urged Ghana’s newly inaugurated president, John Dramani Mahama, to stay focused on delivering on his mandate. “The presence of the Burkinabe leader and the cheers that greeted the mentioning of his name points to the yearning of Ghanaians for drastic changes,” he wrote. “Over to you, President Mahama. I know you value the huge mandate. Don’t disappoint.”

Mahama, who was sworn in as Ghana’s 6th president under the Fourth Republic on January 7, 2025, is returning to office for his second term after losing the 2016 elections. At 66 years old, Mahama faces a host of challenges, including corruption, high unemployment, inflation, and widespread public discontent. As the nation looks to him for solutions, the pressure to deliver substantial reforms will be immense.

The unexpected applause for Captain Ibrahim Traore suggests that many Ghanaians are disillusioned with the status quo and are hoping for fresh, impactful leadership. Whether President Mahama can meet these expectations and address the country’s pressing issues will likely shape his legacy in the years to come.