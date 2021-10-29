Ghanaians asked to guard the country’s peace

Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to jealously guard the country’s peace.

“Other countries envy us for the peace, unity and stability of our dear country so we need to maintain and protect it,” he advised.

Mr Kponor gave the advice at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting at Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu District.

It was organised by the Adaklu District Office of NCCE in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security.

It was to deepen the existing collaboration between the NCCE, Political Parties, the youth, Security agencies, District Assemblies, Chiefs, traditional authorities, religious groups and Civil Society Organizations.

It was also to educate participants on the devastating effects of the activities of secessionist and terrorist groups on countries.

It was attended by representatives of political parties, traditional authorities, religious groups, youth groups and civil society organizations, among others.

Mr Kponor said placing adverts and mobile phone numbers in the media by faceless people were all geared towards enticing the youth who were desperate for job placements to end up in such groups.

“Do not use lack of employment as an excuse to indulge in terrorist and secessionist activities,” he advised.

The Director appealed to those living in border communities to be vigilant and report the presence and activities of suspicious persons in their communities to the security services.

He called on landlords to also monitor the activities of their tenants and should not hesitate to also report to the law enforcement agencies of any of their nefarious activities.

Mr Oral-Robert Amenyo, Deputy Regional Director NCCE, said the ascendency of ritual murders, armed robbery, vigilantism and other social activities were harbingers of chaos.

He said the MNS was, therefore, collaborating with NCCE and other stakeholders to educate the populace to resist all forms of activities that posed a threat to the country’s peace and stability.

Mrs Sheila Afoley Odai, Assistant Superintendent of Police in charge of the Adaklu district, took participants through the Public Order and Vigilantism Acts.

She said most citizens were oblivious of these laws and that they frowned on the formation of unauthorised groups and meetings, adding “but ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law.

Mr Francis Asamany, the Adaklu District Director of NCCE, advised political parties to always use dialogue to settle issues rather than confrontation.

He urged the youth to see themselves first as Ghanaians and work to develop the country and not to destroy it.

Representatives of political parties present pledged to protect the peace and stability of the country.

During an open forum, the participants said the law frowned on carrying offensive weapons to public places but Fulani herdsmen always carry knives and machetes everywhere they went, adding it posed a serious threat to the country’s peace.