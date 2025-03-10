Ghanaians Back 2025 Budget as Catalyst for Economic Revival, Survey Reveals

A striking 80% of Ghanaians anticipate the yet-to-be-unveiled 2025 national budget will accelerate economic recovery, according to a joint pre-budget survey by KPMG and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The findings, reported by The High Street Journal, reflect growing public optimism in the government’s fiscal strategy amid calls for bold reforms to stabilize the economy.

The survey underscores a surge in public confidence linked to expectations of sweeping tax overhauls, enhanced revenue mobilization, and stricter fiscal discipline. Respondents overwhelmingly urged authorities to broaden the tax net to include Ghana’s vast informal sector—a longstanding challenge—to ensure equitable contributions. Reinstating road tolls emerged as another popular proposal, viewed as a viable funding stream for infrastructure upgrades.

Citizens also backed targeted levies on luxury goods, alcohol, tobacco, and digital commerce, arguing such measures could bolster state coffers without straining household essentials. Environmental taxes gained traction as dual-purpose tools to fund sustainability efforts while penalizing polluters. However, respondents stressed that revenue reforms must align with austerity measures to curb wasteful spending.

Notably, 30% of participants pushed for a ban on luxury vehicle imports for public institutions—a symbolic and practical step to slash discretionary expenditure. Others advocated trimming subsidies to inefficient state-owned enterprises (28%) and freezing public sector hiring and salary hikes to rein in Ghana’s ballooning wage bill. Parallel proposals, like prioritizing local production to reduce import dependency, highlighted grassroots support for self-reliant economic strategies.

Analysts suggest the recommendations reveal a public appetite for accountability and pragmatism. “Ghanaians recognize that revenue gains alone won’t fix systemic leaks,” remarked one Accra-based economist, referencing the survey’s emphasis on anti-corruption safeguards. “They want visible fiscal prudence paired with policies that stimulate domestic industries.”

While the government has yet to finalize the budget, the survey signals a clear mandate: citizens demand a balanced blueprint that marries revenue innovation with austerity. Success, however, hinges on transparent implementation—a test for authorities as Ghana navigates debt restructuring and global economic headwinds.