Ghanaians Call for Fiscal Accountability, Tax Relief Ahead of 2025 Budget Reading

As Ghana’s government prepares to unveil its 2025 budget on Tuesday, March 11, citizens are demanding urgent reforms to address fiscal accountability, tax relief, and stalled infrastructure projects, with social media platforms amplifying calls for a budget that balances austerity with growth-focused policies.

Public frustration over mismanagement in state-owned enterprises has intensified, with many urging stricter oversight of executive pay and performance. “Salaries for managing directors of state enterprises should be scaled down—they earn more than MPs but face no public scrutiny,” one social media user argued, referencing recent controversies such as the high-profile earnings dispute involving the former managing director of the State Insurance Company (SIC). Others called for accountability measures, including dismissal of executives who post consecutive annual losses.

Taxation remains a flashpoint, with citizens urging the cancellation of levies such as the e-levy, betting tax, and COVID-19 recovery charge. “Reinstate tollbooths and use Aayalolo buses to reduce transport costs instead,” one comment read, reflecting widespread resistance to new taxes. The sentiment underscores the delicate task facing policymakers: boosting revenue without exacerbating public discontent in a nation where tax revenues stagnate at 13.5% of GDP, well below regional peers.

Abandoned infrastructure projects, particularly the Agenda 111 hospital initiative launched by the previous administration, have also drawn scrutiny. Though not officially shelved, the project lacks dedicated funding, with estimates suggesting $1.7 billion is needed to complete it. Critics argue the budget must prioritize finishing existing projects over new ones. “Complete all stalled projects since 2016 before launching anything new,” a commenter insisted, while others emphasized agricultural investment to bolster food security and rural livelihoods.

Transparency in local governance emerged as another key demand, particularly for tighter oversight of internally generated funds (IGF) collected by metropolitan assemblies. “How will the central government ensure MMDAs account for property rates and other local revenues?” one user asked, highlighting concerns over leakages in municipal finance systems.

Amid rising living costs, citizens also pressed for measures to stabilize fuel and electricity prices while accelerating investments in roads, railways, and affordable housing. “Subsidize farmers and expand irrigation—food security cannot wait,” another post urged, pointing to agriculture’s role in curbing inflation and unemployment.

The budget arrives at a critical juncture, with Ghana’s fiscal deficit projected to narrow to 4.2% of GDP in 2025. However, balancing austerity with public expectations for relief and development will test the government’s resolve. While officials have signaled commitments to digitize tax systems and streamline spending, analysts warn that restoring trust requires tangible progress on governance reforms and strategic resource allocation. As one user summarized: “We need a budget that works for Ghanaians—not just on paper, but in practice.”