Ghanaians Celebrating Corruption, Says Yves Hanson-Nortey

Yves Hanson-Nortey, the former Tema Central MP, has sharply criticized the tendency in Ghanaian society to glorify public officials who inexplicably amass wealth.

In a candid commentary, Hanson-Nortey highlighted that when politicians suddenly begin flying first class and taking lavish vacations shortly after entering office, questions should naturally be raised. Yet, instead of being scrutinized, these individuals are often celebrated, creating a culture where the misuse of public funds is tacitly rewarded.

Hanson-Nortey lamented that the corruption problem in Ghana extends beyond merely exposing wrongdoers—it must also focus on recovering stolen assets. He recalled a recurring pattern where corruption scandals proliferate from one administration to the next, leaving the nation with an ever-growing list of unresolved cases. His skepticism about the capacity of anti-corruption bodies was palpable; he noted that even in neighboring Nigeria, efforts to reclaim misappropriated funds have proven to be an uphill battle.

While his words carry a clear moral imperative, Hanson-Nortey stressed that the solution lies in building stronger institutional safeguards. He argued that if the nation is serious about curbing corruption, it must implement measures that deter public officials from misusing their positions in the first place. This, he contended, is not simply about penalizing past behavior but about establishing a framework that prevents future abuses.

Adding a layer of personal conviction, Hanson-Nortey concluded by calling on public figures to embody integrity. According to him, anyone in a position to combat corruption must first establish their own moral authority. His remarks serve as a stark reminder that in a society where wealth is often equated with success, true progress demands a cultural shift—one that values accountability over opulence.