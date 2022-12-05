Ghanaians charged to take responsibility of their health

Ar-Rahman Foundation, a US-based team of doctors and engineers, has organised a free medical screening and blood donation for residents of Ayawaso East Constituency, calling on Ghanaians to take responsibility of their health.

The third free medical screening exercise, in collaboration with Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) Greater Accra and the Light Foundation, was to give back to the community.

Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, the National Chairman of GMM, said this was to take healthcare services to the doorstep of people, especially the less privileged in society.

He said good health was important to all and advised that people must always think positively to avoid hypertension as avoid late eating and exercise regularly.

Dr Abdul Mutalib Adjei, a Medical Oncologist, said a lot of people were reporting to health facilities with very high blood pressure, especially the young and advised them to rethink their lifestyle.

He also urged the public to ask questions about their medical conditions and take ownership of their health, go for medical check-ups periodically for early detection and treatment.

Hundreds of people were screened for hypertension, hepatitis B, and diabetes. Others also had their breasts screened.

Sheikh Ali Abubakar Nabari, the Chief Executive Officer of Light Foundation, said research indicated that some Muslim women due to their hijab (covering of the body) feel shy to have their breast screened and as such the exercise among other things, sought to embolden them to have their breasts examined for early detection and treatment.

He assured that more of the exercise would be embarked on for the benefit of the nation.