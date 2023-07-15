Ghanaians commended for passion in Martial Arts and Combat Sports

Klaus Nonnemacher has congratulated practitioners of Kickboxing, MMA, Judo, Taekwondo and Karate Do for their dedication and commitment to the sports.

Speaking at the Korean Sports Complex at Tema during the African Open Tournament, he commended Steavano Tuekpe the Ghana President of WKU and members of the Organising Committee.

He said Ghana has great potential in combat sports and the athletes must be supported.

He promised to establish relationships with the federations that are interested so that the athletes are supported and the disciplines made popular across the country.

He also promised to bring more activities and a World Championship to Ghana.

“I think Ghana has the potential to produce great champions and the young athletes need support” he said.

Ghana is hosting a two day African Open Tournament at the Korean Sports Complex from Friday July 14 to Saturday July 15.