Ghanaians Demand Arrest of Gifty Oware-Aboagye Over Alleged GHS 68.64 Billion NSS Fraud

A storm of public outrage has erupted following allegations of financial misconduct at the National Service Scheme (NSS), implicating Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the Deputy Executive Director for General Services. Calls for her arrest have gained traction after reports emerged claiming her involvement in the alleged payment of allowances to 40,000 ghost service personnel, amounting to a staggering GHS 68.64 billion.

Beatrice Annan, spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama’s 2024 campaign team, was among the prominent voices on social media demanding action. She accused Oware-Aboagye of overseeing the fraudulent payments and called on law enforcement to investigate the matter immediately.

Musician and political commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, also weighed in. In a Facebook post, he lambasted the systemic corruption within the NSS and called for urgent accountability.

“Kwame A Plus Reflects on NSS Corruption Allegations After Gomoa Central MP Win

Kwame A Plus, now the elected Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, has used his newfound political platform to advocate for a thorough probe into the NSS scandal. The entertainer-turned-politician alleged that between 2020 and 2024, the NSS payroll was inflated with approximately 200,000 ghost names, resulting in a financial loss of GHS 68.64 billion.

“Such misconduct is intolerable,” A Plus wrote on Facebook. “We must demand accountability to deter others from engaging in these shameful acts.”

His remarks have sparked widespread debate, with civil society organizations, activists, and concerned citizens urging the government to act decisively. A Plus’s election as MP is seen as a significant milestone in his advocacy for good governance. He has pledged to make anti-corruption efforts a central focus of his parliamentary work, aiming to ensure transparency and efficiency in public institutions.

The allegations have reignited calls for stricter oversight and reforms in state institutions. Ghanaians are demanding independent investigations to unearth the truth behind the NSS payroll fraud and to hold all culprits accountable.

As public pressure mounts, the unfolding scandal serves as a litmus test for the government’s commitment to combating corruption and safeguarding public resources.