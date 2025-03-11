Ghanaians Demand Jobs as E-Levy Rejection Exposes Policy Dilemma, Survey Reveals

Unemployment tops the list of pressing concerns for Ghanaians, with 41% urging the government to prioritize job creation amid widespread dissatisfaction over economic management, a new Afrobarometer survey shows.

Infrastructure gaps and healthcare access follow closely, cited by 38% and 33% of respondents, respectively, underscoring a public clamor for tangible improvements in basic services. Yet the findings reveal a stark contradiction: while citizens overwhelmingly back key social initiatives like free senior high school (85%) and agricultural programs (81%), they reject the electronic transactions levy (e-levy) by a 79% margin—a rebuke of the government’s revenue strategy.

The data paints a grim picture of daily hardships, with 70% of households reporting income shortages in the past year and more than half struggling to access medical care or clean water. Despite flagship programs aimed at poverty reduction, fewer than 20% approve of the administration’s handling of the economy, job creation, or inequality. The dismal 8% approval rating on price stability underscores the toll of inflation, which has eroded purchasing power even as foreign aid and debt relief remain contentious topics.

The e-levy’s unpopularity now poses a fiscal tightrope. Designed to broaden the tax base, the levy faces public resistance at a time when 60% of citizens support infrastructure projects like the “one village, one dam” initiative. Analysts note that scrapping the tax without alternative revenue streams could jeopardize funding for the very programs Ghanaians cherish, forcing policymakers into a delicate balancing act ahead of elections.

With reserves strained and global aid flows uncertain, the survey signals a critical juncture for Accra: address the jobs crisis and service gaps head-on or risk deeper public disillusionment. For now, the electorate’s message is clear—solve the basics first, but don’t bank on unpopular taxes to foot the bill.