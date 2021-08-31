Ghanaians Doubt Government’s Ability To Fight Corruption

A post-election survey result by Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that a few Ghanaians are optimistic about the government’s ability to fight corruption.

More so, the survey revealed that most Ghanaians expect changes in the way the Akufo-Addo led-NPP government handles a number of national development issues in the next four years.

“Fewer than half of Ghanaians are optimistic that, in the next four years, the Akufo-Addo NPP-led government will perform “much better or better” in addressing educational needs(45%), providing a reliable supply of electricity

(44%), maintaining roads and bridges (44%), and providing water and sanitation services (43%). Only one-third (35%) are optimistic about the government’s ability to reduce crime.,”

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) initiated the post-election survey this year to measure citizens’ expectations of the NPP government’s performance in the delivery of its 2020 manifesto promises.

As well as expectations from Parliament – specifically, citizens’ interpretation of the outcome of the elections, particularly the parliamentary one; expectations of the likely impact of the current “hung” Parliament; expectations of the likely impact of the election of NDC person as Speaker of Parliament.

And also the expectations regarding the performance of the NPP government in the next four years.

Below is the full Survey Results

CDD-Ghana 2020 Post-Election Survey Results_Final