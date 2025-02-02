Ghanaians Embrace Renewed Hope as Mahama’s Leadership Sparks Historic Shift in Confidence

Ghana has witnessed a striking reversal in public sentiment, with 70% of citizens now expressing confidence that the country is “on the right track,” according to a new national poll by Global InfoAnalytics.

This surge in optimism marks a dramatic departure from years of widespread disillusionment, offering a glimpse into the renewed faith in President John Dramani Mahama’s administration just months after his historic return to office.

The poll, conducted in the wake of Mahama’s January 2025 inauguration, underscores a nation eager to move past years of economic turmoil and political frustration. As recently as April 2024, 65% of Ghanaians believed the country was headed in the wrong direction—a sentiment that peaked at 77% in late 2022 during the tenure of former President Nana Akufo-Addo. Mahama’s electoral victory, which saw him reclaim the presidency with 56.3% of the vote against opponent Mahamudu Bawumia, has injected fresh optimism into a populace weary of austerity, currency instability, and a $3 billion IMF bailout negotiated by the previous government.

Mahama’s early moves appear to have struck a chord. His first month in office earned an 84% approval rating, driven by a cabinet lineup that 90% of Ghanaians praised for its blend of technocratic expertise and regional inclusivity. “This isn’t just about nostalgia for Mahama’s past term,” said Kofi Mensah, a political analyst in Accra. “It’s a calculated bet that his focus on accountability and anti-corruption can steer Ghana out of crisis.”

Central to this optimism is Mahama’s pledge to establish an independent anti-corruption office tasked with auditing government contracts exceeding $5 million—a policy backed by 76% of respondents. The move directly addresses public anger over graft allegations that plagued the Akufo-Addo administration, including controversial procurement deals and mismanagement of pandemic funds.

Yet the road ahead remains fraught. Ghana’s economy, still reeling from a 2022 debt default and a sliding cedi, faces stiff IMF-mandated reforms. Despite these challenges, 78% of citizens now expect their living standards to improve within a year—a stark contrast to early 2024, when most reported their conditions worsening. This disconnect highlights a public willing to grant Mahama political capital, even as inflation lingers and unemployment persists.

Regional divides, once a hallmark of Ghanaian politics, also show signs of healing. Areas like the Volta and Western regions, where disapproval of the previous government hit 86%, now align with the national mood. “Mahama has managed to frame himself as a unifying figure,” noted Ama Serwah, a sociologist at the University of Ghana. “His message of shared sacrifice and transparency is resonating beyond traditional party lines.”

While the poll reflects a nation hungry for change, analysts caution that Mahama’s early goodwill hinges on tangible progress. “Optimism is fragile,” warned Economic Justice Network director Edwin Nii. “Ghanaians have been burned before by empty promises. If fuel prices spike or anti-corruption efforts stall, this hope could evaporate.”

For now, though, the data paints a picture of resilience. From market traders in Kumasi to fishermen in Cape Coast, many echo the sentiment of Accra teacher Efua Owusu: “We’ve survived the worst. Now we’re daring to believe again.” Whether that belief translates into lasting recovery will depend on Mahama’s ability to turn bold rhetoric into results—a task that will define not only his legacy but Ghana’s post-crisis identity.

The Global InfoAnalytics poll serves as both a milestone and a challenge: a nation’s faith, hard-won, now rests on the shoulders of a leader who knows all too well the cost of losing it.