Ghanaians encouraged to participate in COVID-19 Vaccination exercise 

Dr Gifty Amugi, the Deputy Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service says the Western Region still lags in achieving herd immunity in terms of COVID-19 Vaccination.

The Region has about nine million people walking without the vaccine, a worrying situation as the festive season approached, Dr Amugi pointed out.

Dr Amugi said the disease condition was dynamic and stressed the need for all Ghanaians to collaborate and voluntarily take the vaccine to create a safe haven for everybody.

The Deputy Director of Public Health at a stakeholder engagement to canvass for support for the November 30 to December 5 national COVID-19 Vaccination exercise said, “one does not need food, identification card or any such thing to vaccinate…all we require is your willingness to take either your first, second and even the booster doses”.

The Region had already lost 74 persons to COVID-19 and currently has no active case.

According her, since 2020, a total of 8,807 cases were recorded with 8,732 representing 99.15 percent recoveries.

The Deputy Director said the Region has fully vaccinated 497,491 representing 30.6 percent, with 720,023 representing 44.3 percent who have received only one dose.

Dr Amugi encouraged the stakeholders to engage people in their domain on the need to do away with vaccine fatigue and hesitancy and take responsibility for their health.

She said the team for the vaccination exercise would move from schools, markets and other social and public places to administer the vaccines.