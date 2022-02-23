Ghanaians’ fashion preference skew towards African cloths – Designer 

Many Ghanaians are beginning to skew fashion preferences from European to African clothing, Ms. Saada Mahmud, Chief Executive Officer, Saha’s Creation has said.

According to Ms. Mahmud, many people have in recent times opted dresses made from African cloths over imported ones.

Ms. Mahmud in an interview with the GNA Entertainment at Tema said many Ghanaians and some foreigners have recognized and appreciated the fashionable designs that could be sewn with African prints hence the new taste for it.

She noted that African cloths are currently being used to sew wedding gowns, suits, jumpsuits, the traditional kaba and slit, office wear, and trousers among others.

According to her, it was perfectly serving the fashion needs of the public and fits well into people’s self-expression at a particular time be it for work, leisure, church, wedding, parties, or funerals.

The fashion designer indicated that to bring out the best of styles using the African print, they blended the colours, and motives of the clothes to sew a befitting dress to suit whichever occasion.

She said they also combine the clothes with appropriate laces, polished cotton, bridal satin, organza, and other plain materials to create styles.

Ms. Mahmud noted that the options for the usage of African prints were enormous, indicating that it has been used for earrings, bangles, necklaces, fascinators, shoes, hats, slippers, bags, clutches, and many others.

She said the current prices of African prints on the markets were affordable and therefore urged all, especially the youth to express themselves through African clothes.

She noted that they must not only imitate their Western peers but must help tell the story of the Ghanaian and African origin through the dresses they wear irrespective of their religious affiliation.

She said the youth could even learn on their own on how to use the African prints to meet their unique needs by following the numerous step-by-step video lessons taught by fashion college professors online.

This, she noted, included how to make clothes by learning draping, pattern making, art, sewing, and how to dress, noting that they could build their confidence and self-esteem through the fashion statement they make.