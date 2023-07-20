Ghanaians graduate from UNICEF StartUp Lab Accelerator

Twenty Ghanaian start-ups have graduated from the UNICEF StartUp Lab Accelerator, securing US$445,000 investment support.

Led by UNICEF in Ghana and supported by KOICA under the “KOICA-UNICEF Accelerating Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Ghana” project, the UNICEF StartUp Lab is an accelerator programme dedicated to support businesses working towards advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for children and young people.

After an intensive six-month accelerator programme focused on business and product development, 20 of Ghana’s most innovative entrepreneurs have now graduated from the programme.

“We continue to be inspired by this new cohort of talented startups, who are leveraging digital technology and their business acumen to build new products and services to tackle some of the most difficult challenges faced by young people in Ghana today,” said UNICEF deputy representative in Ghana Fiachra McAsey.

“The 20 startups make up a cohort of resourceful, dedicated and talented individuals from across the country. It has been our pleasure to accompany them over the past six months through the UNICEF StartUp Lab Accelerator Programme, and we look forward to supporting them further, as they join our alumni network, and continue to make a difference for children and young people in Ghana, and beyond.”