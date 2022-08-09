Ghanaians hail Team Ghana for performance at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Ghana’s performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham created the nation’s best presentation at the multisport event in 24 years. The great show has been hailed by many Ghanaians despite the poor preparations.

Ghana amassed five medals in the Birmingham Games, made up of two silver medals and three bronze medals in Boxing, Long Jump and 200 Meter Sprint events.

Abdul Wahid Omar, Joseph Paul Amoah and Deborah Acquah won bronze in Boxing, Men’s 200 Meters and Women’s Long Jump respectively.

Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey aka Jaguar won silver in Boxing to equal Ghana’s best performance at the Commonwealth Games since the 1998 version held in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia.

Ghana won a gold medal, silver medal and three bronze medals in Malaysia but failed to replicate that level of medal wins until the Birmingham Games.

In Birmingham, 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ghana did well compared to previous editions. Athletes won a bronze medal, bagged three medals at the 2006 edition in Melbourne and won four medals at the 2010 edition held in Delhi, India.

At the Glasgow Games in 2014, Ghana won two bronze medals through judo and boxing and at the 2018 edition held in Gold Coast, Australia, Ghana won just a bronze medal via boxing.