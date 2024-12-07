Ghanaians Head to Polls with Optimism for Improved Livelihoods and Development

Ghanaians took to the polls on Saturday, participating in the country’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections with high hopes for better jobs, improved living conditions, and enhanced infrastructure. Voting began at 7 a.m. local time at polling stations across the West African nation.

Among the millions of eligible voters was 19-year-old Jude Lartey, a first-time voter from Ashaiman, near the port city of Tema. The University of Ghana student was excited about the opportunity to cast his ballot and make his voice heard. “This year’s election is about the future of this country. I will vote for a candidate who prioritizes providing jobs for the unemployed youth,” Lartey said. “I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to be among the decision-makers in the country.”

Another first-time voter, 21-year-old mechanic Vicent Addison, expressed similar hopes for a better future. Standing in line at the St. Mark Educational Complex polling station, Addison said that infrastructural development and the high cost of living were his main concerns. “I feel proud to be among the Ghanaians voting today. For me, the provision of a good road network and the construction of drains to keep our communities clean are key issues,” he said. “Together with the cost of living, these will inform my choice.”

Eugenia Tamakloe, a 48-year-old civil servant and single mother of three, was voting for the eighth time in her life. She traveled to her home region to cast her ballot, seeing it as a civic duty. “For me, the most important issue is the cost of living. I have read and listened to the policies of the major parties, and I will vote for the one I think can help address my concerns,” Tamakloe said.

The election is seeing 13 candidates competing for the presidency, with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) among the key contenders for the 276 parliamentary seats.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 5 p.m. local time, after which the counting of votes will begin. With many voters hopeful for change and improvements in their daily lives, the outcome of this election is expected to shape the future direction of Ghana’s economy, infrastructure, and overall development.