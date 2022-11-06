Ghanaians hit the streets in KumePreko demonstration

Hundreds of people Saturday converged at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, to participate in a street protest against what they termed “unprecedented” economic challenges facing the country.

The protestors are also demanding the immediate resignation of the leadership of Government.

At a news conference in Accra, on Friday ahead of the protest, Mr Martin Kpebu, the Lead Organiser for the “Kume Preko” demo, said the demonstration had become necessary due to the “unprecedented economic hardship currently facing the country”.

“It’s clear to you, I mean from the hardship we are all suffering daily, that this country is in an economic quagmire. We’re falling into a deep crater as a result of the reckless borrowing and other forms of mis-governance by President Akufo-Addo.

“We are dying. Citizens are dying, citizens can’t afford food, citizens are starving all because of mal-governance by President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

He urged the leadership of the government to step down to bring a new sense of hope to the economy, indicating that the prevailing economic challenges were enough reasons for the President and his Vice to resign from office.

“We can’t continue to have this family and friends business. We can’t afford it, not when citizens are dying over 50 pesewas. Now the price of koko has gone up from one cedi to three cedis, boflot from one cedi to two cedis, a gallon of oil from ¢500 to ¢1200, and so on and so forth. Cement, yes before I forget GHS96 , how on earth? What have we done to deserve this, people of Ghana?”

Speaking to the media earlier today, ahead of the protest, Mr Kpebu said they would begin an impeachment process against the President should he fail to heed to their call to resign.

The protestors are expected to march through some principal streets in Accra – the 28th February Road through to Farisco Junction, to the Liberia Road and finally converge at the Independence Square to be addressed by the leadership.