A preacher at the Church of Christ Aboso branch in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Pastor Michael Kwadwo Johnson, had implored Ghanaians to be extra vigilant during the yuletide.

He said this year had been a historic one with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which had affected the world at large.

He advised the public to comply with government’s directive on COVID-19 by washing their hands with soap under running water regularly, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers at regular intervals, wear nose masks, observe social and physical distancing to help stop the spread of the virus.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Pastor Johnson, asked Ghanaians to express appreciation to the almighty God for giving the world another Christmas.

He entreated Ghanaians to celebrate the festive season in modesty and humility.

Pastor Johnson again asked all to reject the devil, but rather use the birth of Christ Jesus as a guide because he was delivered under modest conditions.

Pastor Johnson reminded the world that as Jesus Christ is the main reason for celebrating Christmas, whatever one does should be to his glory.

He beseeched the general public to maintain peace before, during and after the festive season because the Lord Jesus Christ is the prince of peace.